Talk about a bold brow! Kendall Jenner pulled off blue eyebrows on ‘Allure’s March 2019 cover and it’s making us seriously reconsider our makeup routines.

It’s hard for Kendall Jenner to not look beautiful; she is, after all, the highest paid supermodel in the world. So naturally, she can try out any beauty look and pull it off with ease. Allure tested this uncanny talent out by giving the 23-year-old model a statement eyebrow that we’d definitely be intimidated to try in our day-to-day lives – but are now completely reconsidering after seeing it look so good on Kendall. The reality star looked gorgeous on the magazine’s March 2019 cover with a ultra natural makeup look that was amped up with cobalt blue eyebrows, giving a whole new meaning to a “bold brow.”

Obviously the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is no stranger to experimenting with makeup and revealed that her favorite bold looks place a major emphasis on her eyes. “I loved my New Year’s look with my neon green eyeliner,” she told the magazine. “And also my look at People’s Choice Awards. I was wearing an all black outfit but a bright neon-green eye, with stripes and dots around [it]. No makeup otherwise. I had no other eyeshadow or anything. I don’t even think I wore mascara. I’m really into green these days…I’m just drawn to it. I don’t know what’s happening.”

But makeup isn’t the only thing Kendall isn’t afraid to have a bit of fun with. While she admitted to the magazine that she likes to keep her hairstyle “simple,” she recently tried out bangs that made her look even more like her mom, Kris Jenner. The 63-year-old momager has an iconic pixie cut, and funnily enough, Allure asked Kendall if she’d ever commit to the shorter ‘do too. “Oh my god. I don’t know, but it’s so funny you just said that. I might, one day. The only reason I haven’t thus far is because I feel like I look too much like her already. I’ve tried on wigs before and scared myself ’cause I really look like her,” Kendall said.