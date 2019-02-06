Bella Hadid Vs. Kendall Jenner: Which Model BFF Looks The Most Bangin’ With Bangs?

Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have both flaunted bangs in their hair at various times throughout their career, but which model rocked the look better?

Kendall Jenner, 23, recently took to Instagram to ask her followers if they thought a new hairstyle with bangs looked good or not, and it prompted us to look back at the times fellow model Bella Hadid, 22, also rocked bangs. Since both ladies are gorgeous with the stylish hair choice, it’s hard to pick one we like more, but we’re still taking a look at their current and previous personalized bangs looks right here!

Kendall’s most recent bangs pic is a pretty big transformation to her regular parted down the middle hairstyle. Since the snapshot was a close-up one, it helped to show that even though the style is quite different, it still looks great with her stunning big brown eyes and the shape of her face. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore bangs another time too. She looked just like her mom Kris Jenner, 63, when she stepped out with a high bun and bangs look at the 2015 American Music Awards and again, she was truly a beautiful sight to see!

Bella has also showed off bangs on numerous occasions, in fact, she’s strutted the look even more times than Kendall, and we can understand why! The brunette beauty certainly fits the hairstyle choice. Most recently, Bella posed with bangs and a high ponytail at the Michael Kors Spring 2019 Launch Party in New York on Feb. 5 and she looked just as incredible as Kendall. She went for side bangs at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, and blunt bangs that same year at the CFDA Fashion Awards. She also wore micro bangs at a 2017 event in Rome. Bella turned heads in a good way each time, proving she can totally get away with flaunting versatile bangs whenever she feels like it.

Whether they’re real bangs or clip-in bangs, Kendall and Bella have that model talent of making any hairstyle look natural and flattering, so it’s a win-win for both gals!