Kate Beckinsale, 45: Why She’s So Into Pete Davidson, 25, & Loves That He’s So Much Younger

Sparks are flying between ‘Underworld’ star Kate Beckinsale and ‘SNL’ funnyman Pete Davidson. She reportedly loves ‘embracing her youthful side’ and that’s one reason why she digs Pete so much!

When Pete Davidson, 25, and Kate Beckinsale, 45, reportedly connected at the Netflix Golden Globes after-party, no one expected a romance to bloom between these two. Yet, judging by the sweet PDA between them a month later, it seems that there’s something there. While a two-decade age difference might intimidate some people, Us Weekly reports that Pete’s age is a plus for Kate. “[She] is a lot of fun and loves embracing her youthful side,” a source tells the publication.

“She’s always the life of the party and likes going out, dancing and hanging out around young people at hip places,” the insider tells Us Weekly. Kate, per the source, is “very confident in her skin and is all about having a good time.” As for her recent flirtatious outings with the Saturday Night Live star, 25, the source adds, “It’s no surprise she likes Pete — he makes her laugh and she likes the fact that he’s younger than her.”

Kate “is into Pete and he’s exactly her type,” a source told the publication after the two left Los Angeles’ Lago bar during the early AM hours on Feb. 2. Though Kate covered up her face as the paparazzi snapped their pics, the main focus wasn’t so much the Underworld star’s face, but her hand. Pete held her hand as they exited the club and got into a car, a very public display of affection. Up to this point, neither Kate nor Pete had confirmed/denied that there was anything to it (Kate did try to play coy online,) but the proof is in the PDA.

Pete is into Kate the same way she’s into him, and the embrace of her youthful side is why. Pete “isn’t looking for anything serious,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com, which makes sense since Ariana Grande, 25, just dipped on him. Since meeting at the Globes party, Pete and Kate have stayed in touch, but it remains very casual, per the source. The Saturday Night Star is really into her “flirty and fun personality,” and at first, he didn’t think that someone like Kate would be into him. “But,” the source added, “now that he know she is, it’s [been] fun.”