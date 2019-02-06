Olivia Culpo & Khloe Kardashian’s Hairstylist: 3 Easy Styles For A Sexy Valentines Day

Justine Marjan is one of the biggest celebrity stylists out there, and she’s sharing her top tips EXCLUSIVELY so you can rock a look seen on Kim or Khloe Kardashian this Valentine’s Day.

Justine Marjan is an AMAZING hairstylist who has created just about every hair look imaginable for stars like Olivia Culpo, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, just to name a few. Now, she’s revealing EXCLUSIVELY how you can copy three of her most famous styles so you can look picture perfect on Valentine’s Day, February 14! Read her step by step tutorials below.

1. Olivia Culpo (see photo above) / Sleek & Tucked:

“Olivia has a blunt bob and really thick hair, so I usually braid up most of her hair, then clip Hidden Crown extensions to the braids to give the illusion of length without having to worry about blending her short pieces. I then flat iron the hair super smooth with the ghd platinum plus styler and slick the hair behind her ears with a toothbrush and TRESemme Micro Mist Hairspray in Extend. I love the length on this, but that it’s stuck behind the ears to show off her beautiful features. This look would pair really nicely with something off the shoulder and statement earrings.”

2. Khloe Kardashian / Romantic Half Up Ponytail: “I love how soft and demure Khloe looks with her hair like this. With her hair half up and back, she draws it off the face so you can see her beautiful features without losing the romantic waves in the back. To get the look, I used Hidden Crown clip in extensions in the back and curled around the ghd soft curl iron. I also clipped in Hidden Crown clip in extensions on the top section, then sprayed my smoothing brush with TRESemme Micro Mist Hairspray in Extend and brushed into a ponytail that sat right below the round of the head to minimize volume.”

3. Kim Kardashain / High Sleek Ponytail: “I love a high ponytail because they are universally flattering and lift all of your features up! It’s great for drawing back the eyes and having a really great makeup moment. For this look, I applied Fatboy water wax to the roots and brushed the hair into a sleek and secure ponytail, securing with a Kitsch clear elastic. I then applied wig tape to a Hidden Crown halo style extension and wrapped it around the base of the pony for dramatic length.”

And there you have it! Three very different looks for Valentine’s day — which one will you rock?