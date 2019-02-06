Jessica Simpson Looks Like She’s About To Pop With Baby No. 3 In 1st Pics In Weeks

Jessica Simpson looks ready to hit the delivery room, just about five months after announcing her third pregnancy! She was snapped in public for the first time in weeks.

The last time we saw Jessica Simpson’s baby bump in public, she was cradling it on her way out from sister Ashlee Simpson’s performance at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Jan. 19. In the weeks since, The Dukes of Hazzard star’s bun in the oven has considerably grown, as seen in a photo of her outside an appointment in Beverly Hills on Feb. 5! Husband Eric Johnson, 39, accompanied Jessica, 38, who was dressed for comfort in harem pants, a black T-shirt and cozy cardigan. SEE JESSICA’S LATEST BABY BUMP PICTURE, HERE.

In Sept. 2018, Jessica announced she and Eric, who share daughter Maxwell Drew, 6, and son Ace Knute, 5, are expecting their third child. But the actress’s third round of pregnancy hasn’t cut her any slack, as Jessica revealed in multiple Instagram posts that she has battled insomnia, bronchitis, anxiety, swollen feet and sciatica pain. The last ailment, which may sound unfamiliar, is “pain that radiates along the path of the sciatic nerve, which branches from your lower back through your hips and buttocks and down each leg,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

But pain isn’t the only change in Jessica’s life, thankfully. She just launched a new line of clothes with Motherhood Maternity, which actually offers fun pieces beyond the go-to stretchy tee. The capsule collection features a cheetah and paisley dress, among other trendy ensembles, which Jessica shared to her Instagram on the same day she hit up an appointment with Eric!

This latest baby bump picture makes us even more excited for Jessica to welcome her unborn daughter, who will be named Birdie! The feelings are the same on Jessica’s side, of course — the expecting mother dressed up as a bohemian queen, complete with flower crown, white lace and feathers, to celebrate her baby shower on Jan. 19.