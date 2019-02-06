Jennifer Lawrence’s Engagement Ring: She Debuts Rock From Cooke Maroney In New Pics

After HollywoodLife confirmed Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to Cooke Maroney, she showed off her new rock on a date night with her fiancé on February 4! See the first photos of her stunning engagement ring!

In case you didn’t hear, Jennifer Lawrence, 28, added a massive diamond to her jewelry collection! The actress finally gave us a glimpse of her new engagement ring from boyfriend, Cooke Maroney, 33, on February 4, when the couple stepped out for a date night in New York City. J-Law flashed her new rock on Monday night, while grabbing dinner at Raoul’s French bistro with her fiancé, who popped the question after just eight months of dating! See her engagement ring HERE!