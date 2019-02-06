Jen Harley Slams Ronnie Ortiz-Magro For Canceling Valentine’s Day Plans To Be On Dating Show: ‘You’re A Joke’

The drama continues between ‘Jersey Shore’ star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his on-off GF, Jen Harley. This time their failed plans for Valentine’s Day has sparked her anger.

Jen Harley, 31, is furious with her boyfriend Ronnie Ortiz-Magro – again. The mom-of-two is accusing the 33-year-old Jersey Shore: Family Vacation star of ditching their Valentine’s Day plans so that he can appear on a dating show. Jen slammed Ronnie in a series of messages that she shared on her Instagram stories feed, and she didn’t hold back.

Spilling all the tea, Jen wrote, “I’m sorry but if you go away for 6 weeks to become a better boyfriend, father, person, etc. to work on your family but you choose to cancel all of our plans on Valentine’s Day so you can appear on a dating show bc [sic] you need the money that bad over your family… your [sic] a joke… how did you better anything??” In the since deleted post, she also added, “You continue to put us back in the same position by doing the same things that put us there in the first place.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Ronnie for comment about these claims, but we have yet to receive a response. In the meantime, Jen is hinting that she has made alternative plans for Valentine’s Day. In another post she added, “If any of my friends don’t have a date I have an AMAZING day planned. You can join me. I was alone last vday [sic] too. So I’m really excited to do something special this year.”

The drama between Ronnie and Jen – who are parents to their 10-month-old daughter Ariana – seems to be non-stop. Over the past year they have flung domestic violence allegations at each other – although neither of them have been charged with assault. In an Instagram story posted on Jan. 6, Jen appeared to address a claim – published by multiple media outlets, including PEOPLE – that Ronnie had filed a police report against her. Without naming names, she wrote, “A narcissist’s response to your truth is filing a police report against you or taking you to court for the very things that they are guilty of.”

HollywoodLife reached out to the Las Vegas Police about the claim but the department did not confirm, or indicate, that Ronnie and Jen were the couple involved, only that a man “came to an LVMPD substation to file a Battery Domestic Violence report against his girlfriend” connected with an alleged New Year’s Eve incident.

Ronnie has yet to address Jen’s recent claim about their canceled Valentine’s Day plans, on social media.