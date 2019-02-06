Winter Beauty Roundup — 64 Hydrating Body Creams & Hair Frizz Fighters You Need Now

Polar vortex, anyone? This winter has been brutal, and if your skin is suffering, check out our super hydrating picks for your face, body and hair below!

Winter weather isn’t great for your hair or skin. Moisture is stripped and sucked, and everything feels (and looks) dry. Luckily, there are hydrating hair masks and lotions galore to help you feel your best all year long. It’s a big no-no to go outside in the cold with wet hair. The Goody QuikStyle Paddle Brush has microfiber in between the bristles to help dry hair faster. When you get home at night, make sure you sleep on silk, like the LIMITED EDITION b-glowing X slip Pink Kitty Beauty Sleep Set. The pillowcase tugs less than cotton, resulting in less breakage and less static in your hair.

You need to wear SPF all year round, even when it’s cold. We love the ultra moisturizing Carmex Lip Balm, and the new Olay Fragrance-Free Total Effects SPF25 Moisturizer. The OGX Coconut Miracle Oil Hand-to-Heel Body Cream smells divine and will hydrate your skin after your morning shower. At night, I like the slather the CeraVe Healing Ointment on my feet, and apply warm socks before I get into my cozy bed.

The Live Clean Coconut Milk 1 Minute Hair Mask is a super affordable option to help make your strands healthy and shiny. If you prefer a more luxe in-shower experience, try the Kérastase Aura Botanica Masque Fondamental Riche, which is extremely nourishing and doesn’t contain any silicones or parabens. We also have a moisturizing body wash, exfoliators, lip masks and more — see over 60 of our winter beauty picks in the gallery attached above!