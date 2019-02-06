Breaking News
Hayden Panettiere’s BF Brian Hickerson Slams Report She Hasn’t Seen Daughter: ‘She’s A Great Mom’

Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, Brian Hickerson, came to her defense in a statement on Feb. 6, after it was reported that she hasn’t spent a lot of time with her 4-year-old daughter, Kaya, since last summer.

Hayden Panettiere, 29, is a “great mom”, according to her boyfriend, Brian Hickerson. The dedicated significant other totally slammed a report from US Weekly that claimed the actress “hasn’t had much time” with her 4-year-old daughter, Kaya, since she split from Kaya’s father, Wladimir Klitschko, 42, last summer, in an official statement to Access Hollywood. In fact, he said the mother is with her young tot right now. “Hayden is actually on a family vacation right now with her daughter and the Champ, so don’t believe everything you read,” he told the Access. “She’s a great mom.”

Just hours before Brian set the record straight, a source claimed that Kaya was living with her champion boxer dad and grandmother in Ukraine, where they’re from, while Hayden was living with Brian in the states. “[Hayden] knows the child being with her is not the best for [Kaya right now],” the source told US Weekly. “It’s a sad situation.” Hayden and Wilmer started an on-again, off-again relationship-turned-engagement around 2009, and Hayden’s mother confirmed they split for good in Aug. 2018. Hayden started dating Brian shortly after the breakup.

Brian sticking up for Hayden’s mothering is not the first time he defended the blonde beauty from harsh reports. Last year, he spoke out about their relationship after there were claims that Hayden’s family and friends were worried about her romance with Brian. “Just to be clear, Hayden’s friends and family are not worried about her at all,” he told Access at the time. “Hayden is happy and healthy, and so is our relationship.”