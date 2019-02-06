Halsey Rocks New Fire Engine Red Hair As She Preps For ‘SNL’: Love Or Loathe?

Halsey showed off some seriously bright red locks when she attended a ‘Saturday Night Live’ dinner in New York on Feb. 5, just ahead of her appearance on the show.

Halsey, 24, continued to prove that she’s not afraid to try out different colored hair when she stepped out with a new fiery red color on Feb. 5. The singer was attending a special Saturday Night Live dinner in New York when she showed off her eye-catching locks and she wore an equally bright turquoise sweatsuit from the brand Adaptation, and sneakers. Her eye makeup, which matched her outfit, was on point too and the talented star accessorized with some cute hoop earrings. She looked relaxed as she waved to onlookers after stepping out of a vehicle.

Halsey was attending the SNL dinner because she’s excitingly hosting and performing in the upcoming live episode on Feb. 9. The double gig reflects her successful career as an artist and definitely ranks her among some of the greats. It takes a special kind of artist to take on both hosting and performing duties, which is why not many do it. Some of the previous SNL hosts/performers include Janet Jackson, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and Mick Jagger.

Just before Halsey opted for red hair and started getting ready to be added to a list of impressive SNL talent, the “Without Me” crooner was rocking a long blonde wig. She is known for taking on many different colors and styles, including dark brown and even pink! Not many people can sport various hair transformations and look great while doing it so we commend Halsey for the accomplishment!

We’ll be on the lookout for more hair colors and styles from Halsey. We’re excited to see what she comes up with next!