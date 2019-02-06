Halle Berry, 52, Shows off Toned Legs While Cozying Up In Bed On ‘Rainy Monday’

She woke up like this! Even as she spent a rainy Monday morning in bed, Halle Berry looked like a vision. See the gorgeous pic here!



“Rainy Monday mood,” Halle Berry, 52, captioned her Feb. 4, Instagram post, and what a mood it was. The actress gave fans an intimate insight to her life at home, in a cozy snapshot from her bedroom. In the photo, shared to her Instagram, Halle was seen relaxing in bed with a book. as the rain poured down outside. While we couldn’t exactly see the title of the book she was reading, we did see that she wore her hair down, letting her tresses fall loosely around her shoulders, in the most relaxed way. She also flaunted her toned, tanned legs in the snap, and she looked effortlessly flawless as she enjoyed well-deserved R&R. Plus, she had her pooch, Jackson, at her side, for some company!

If you’re wondering how Halle keeps her bod looking so flawless, well, you’re in luck. HL got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on her workouts and eating plan! “Halle Berry absolutely swears by the keto diet,” a source told HollywoodLife, adding that instead of eating the traditional three meals a day, she follows interval eating. “Halle sticks mainly to a lot of snacks and eats just a little bit of food throughout the day, especially protein bars,” our source continued. And here’s exactly what she likes to snack on: “One of her favorite go-to’s is Bulletproof’s Vanilla Shortbread Collagen Protein Bars. She absolutely swears by bars because she likes to keep her sugar down.” By combining the keto diet and interval eating, “Halle feels most energized and charged throughout the day when following this regimen,” our source revealed.

It’s nice to see Halle enjoying a bit of down time, seeing as she undoubtedly has been hard at work. The highly anticipated trailer for John Wick 3 debuted on Jan. 17, and it did not disappoint! The action packed trailer showed Yakuza riding motorcycles with samurai swords, John Wick killing a man with a book, and and and Halle’s character, Sophia, teaming up with dogs to fight off fellow assassins. Who’s ready?!

It’s great to see one of Hollywood’s busiest ladies enjoying some rest and relaxation! If only we could all look this glamorous while kicking it at home in bed!