Kendall Jenner & Emily Ratajkowski: See Their Wildest Look-Alike Runway Pics In Honor Of NYFW

It’s easy to confuse Kendall Jenner and Emily Ratajkowski – they look like they could be sisters! See some of their most uncanny resemblances from the runway in honor of the start of New York Fashion Week.

Emily Ratajkowski isn’t part of the Kardashian empire, but she sure looks like she should be! The 27-year-old model bears a major resemblance to Kendall Jenner, which is only heightened further when they walk in the same fashion shows. In honor of New York Fashion Week kicking off today, Feb. 6, we decided to take a look back at some of Kendall and Emily’s most uncanny look-alike photos from the runway.

Fans flipped over how much the two supermodels look alike when they each walked in Versace‘s Spring Summer 2019 show on Sept. 21, 2018 during Milan Fashion Week. Kendall came out first, rocking a gorgeous asymmetrical black dress with a thigh-high slit. She carried a black purse and a belt cinched in the waist of the silky outfit.

Immediately after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star strut the catwalk, Emily hit the runway in a similar silk black dress. Her look also featured a high slit, a belt and a tiny bag. But dressing alike is to be expected in a runway show – what really made these two look like twins was their strikingly similar bone structure and middle-parted hair.

But even when they’re not on the same runway, they could still be easily confused for each other. In Feb. 2016, Kendall rocked a blue dress with a bold makeup look for the Bottega Veneta show. Two years later, the Gone Girl star wore a pale blue dress with dark makeup in Dolce & Gabbana‘s Milan Fashion Week show that gave off similar vibes to Kendall’s look. Get clicking through the gallery above to see even more times these two looked alike on the runway!