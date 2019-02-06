Chris Brown Slams Offset For Calling Him ‘Lame’ Over Shading 21 Savage: ‘Suck My Dick’

Chris Brown left Offset some serious backlash on Instagram on Feb. 6, after the rapper seemed to call him ‘lame’ for posting a meme that appeared to mock 21 Savage’s legal troubles.

Chris Brown, 29, lost his cool when Offset, 27, seemed to call him “lame” on Instagram after the singer made his own indirect post about U.K. born 21 Savage‘s legal troubles in the form of a mocking meme. Chris’ meme, which was posted on Feb. 3, included an edited version of 21 Savage’s 2016 XXL Freshman cypher music video. The video had an added voice over of the U.K.-based rapper and comedian, Big Shaq. It didn’t take long for Offset, who is believed to be friends with 21 Savage, to respond to Chris’ post with disapproval. “Memes ain’t funny lame,” Offset’s response read.

That one response brought on Chris’ shocking diss. “F**k you lil boy. Better worry about what u got going and focus on ‘you,'” Chris wrote. “All this cap on IG is what’s lame. Yo energy wont [sic] that when I came to Drake show in LA. If you don’t get yo a hip a hop a hibbet a hibbet to the hip hip hop and ya don’t stop the rockin facea** out of my comments. Sensitive a** n**ga. Call me personally. U want some clout when all u gotta do is pull up […] If you a real man fight me. Oh and another thing, suck my dick!”

Eek! As if that wasn’t bad enough, the feud seemed to continue when Offset posted a now deleted cryptic post to his Instagram story just minutes after Chris’ slam. “Coke head don’t want,” it read. Although he didn’t call Chris by name in the post, many fans believe it was a direct response to the NSFW message, including Offset’s alleged former mistress Summer Bunni, who responded to Cardi B‘s hubby with her own slam. “Coming from a coke head FOHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH,” Summer’s comment read.

Offset responds to Chris Brown (view previous post) pic.twitter.com/JMlw2czJOD — BallerAlert (@balleralert) February 7, 2019

Chris and Offset’s ramblings come three days after 21 Savage made headlines for getting arrested in Atlanta after it was determined that he has been living illegally in the United States since 2006, when his visa expired.