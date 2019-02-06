Brielle Biermann & Little Sis Ariana, 17, Look Like Twins With Plump Lips & Wavy Blonde Hair In New Pic

Brielle and Ariana Biermann’s latest selfie has fans calling them ‘twins!’ The sisters look nearly identical in a new photo with matching pink lips and wavy blonde hair! Check out the selfie and let us know if you think they look alike!

Brielle Biermann, 21, and her little sis, Ariana, 17, are one in the same in a new selfie on Instagram! If you ask fans, the Don’t Be Tardy stars “look like twins” in a photo Brielle posted to her IG page, where they’re in the backseat of a car. The sisters had matching pink, plump pouts and wavy blonde locks in the photo, which Brielle captioned, “My other half”. — Check it out below!

The look-a-like sisters, who are super close, recently attended Super Bowl 53 together in Atlanta, where they snapped photos from the big game, along with other events they attended throughout the party-filled weekend. Brielle and Ariana hit up Dior‘s pre-Super Bowl party in Atlanta on January 31, where they snapped a “sisters” photo with rapper, Future, 35. The pair, along with their famous mother, Kim Zolciak, 40, have been a busy trio, as their KAB (Kim, Ariana, Brielle) Cosmetics line launched on February 6. The family has been promoting the brand’s “personalized lip kits” that reflect their own style ahead of the launch.

HollywoodLife recently caught up with Brielle, who set the record straight on the rumor mill about her mother’s future with The Real Housewives of Atlanta, after she returned to hit Bravo show as a “friend” during season 10. Zolciak left the show as a regular cast member in season 5, but fans can’t seem to let her go. We mean, how could you — she’s good TV. As for if Zolciak will be back?…

“I would not let my mom go back on for nothin’,” Brielle told us, EXCLUSIVELY. “We tried that last year and it didn’t work out.”

Meanwhile, Brielle also has zero intentions of ever appearing on the show again, and even admitted that she couldn’t stand the drama it brought to her family.

“I am not into the drama,” she explained. “I don’t like the drama and I don’t like the drama from the show. I like to just be with my family. It stressed me out. I hated it. I like it because it gave us the platform we have today. Without Real Housewives and the opportunity that it gave my mom, there would be no Don’t Be Tardy, and there would be no Kroy [Biermann] because she met him on the show. But looking back, I would never return.”

Season 11 of RHOA premiered in November, without Kim. However, she’s still on the small screen in her own hit show, Don’t Be Tardy, which returns with its 7th season on February 17, 2019 — only on Bravo!