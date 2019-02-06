Ariana Grande After Grammys Cancelation: How She Plans To Make It Up To Fans

After pulling out of performing at the Grammys, Ariana Grande still has a huge 2019 ahead for her fans. We’ve got what she has in store to make up for not being at music’s biggest night.

Apparently being the hottest artist in music today wasn’t enough for Ariana Grande to get to perform the song of her choice at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. As a result, she pulled out of the event altogether. “Ariana did not appreciated that she did not have complete creative control over her Grammy appearance or the song she would like to sing. She felt like she was not being appreciated or respected as an artist so she has decided to skip the Grammys altogether. She is disappointed for her fans that she is unable to perform how she wanted to, but still she is happy with her decision and has no regrets over the tough situation,” a source close to the 25-year-old singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Our sister site Variety broke the news on Feb. 5 that with just five days to go before the ceremony, Ari had pulled out of performing and attending the Grammys. She reportedly wanted to perform her latest hit “7 Rings” but producers allegedly wanted her to squeeze it into a medley, starting out with that song and then turning over the decision on second song to the powers that be. Ariana reportedly felt “insulted” by this, especially since that stipulation hadn’t been put on other artists and decided to abandon the Grammys completely. “Ariana has made up her mind some time ago about not doing the show, after being frustrated dealing with the producers. She is comfortable with her choice and it would take a miracle for her to return and agree to perform at the last minute,” our insider continues.

With five weeks to go before her Sweetener tour kicks off and her album Thank U Next dropping on Feb. 8, Ari’s going to be giving back to fans in a big way even without her Grammy performance. Not only that, we’re just two months out from her headlining gig at Coachella. “Ariana is excited, happy and determined to go on with her Coachella performance after her Grammys cancelation. She is looking forward to seeing all her fans and delivering an unforgettable performance. Ariana is already planning what she will sing and is happy that she will have total control over the production of her performance. Ariana feels bad that her fans are not going to get to see her at the Grammys so she wants to make up for it with an incredible Coachella performance,” our source adds.

A second insider tells us EXCLUSIVELY that the singer is just super focused on all that’s coming up. “Ariana has so much going on right now, she’s got another album dropping in two days and she kicks off her world tour in five weeks. That’s where her energy and focus are right now because she has a huge vision for what she wants to give to her fans on this next tour,” the source shares.” She’s started rehearsing day and night, it’s very full on just busy, busy. Ariana has no time for anything extra right now or anything that drains her energy.”