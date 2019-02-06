Is Teresa Giudice Divorcing Joe? Her Lawyer Sets The Record Straight

As Joe Giudice faces deportation, will Teresa file for divorce? The ‘RHONJ’ star’s attorney reveals the truth about the couple’s marriage!

Amidst reports that Teresa Giudice plans to divorce her husband before he’s deported to Italy, the family’s lawyer wants to set the record straight. The only lawyers Teresa is talking to are her husbands immigration lawyers and those conversations are about bringing Joe home where he belongs. Nobody is talking about getting divorced,” one of the Giudices’ lawyers told Daily Mail. “Joe Giudice is a fighter and he wants to come home. His lawyers are putting up a hell of a fight in an effort to make that happen.”

Daily Mail does not name the specific family lawyer. HollywoodLife has reached out to the Giudice legal team for comment. The lawyer’s denial comes after multiple reports claimed Teresa told friends that she and their four daughters would not be joining Joe in Italy; he is expected to be deported to his home country after serving the remainder of his 41-month prison sentence for multiple counts of fraud. Joe and his family came to the United States when he was an infant, but he never became an American citizen.

Teresa was overheard allegedly telling Andy Cohen on the set of the Real Housewives of New Jersey reunion taping that, “if Joe gets deported, she’s not going. She said that she and Joe had talked about it over the phone, and that he understood.” A second source reiterated that to PEOPLE, but stressed that it’s not because Teresa doesn’t love Joe. “Teresa’s hope is that they can remain together as a family,” in the United States. “They are obviously optimistic that he is coming home.”

As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Teresa has had a really hard time dealing with the fact that Joe is going to be deported after he serves his time.” She’s spending time with friends, working out, and doting on her daughters while she waits to hear if he’s officially getting deported. Hopefully, it works out in the end.