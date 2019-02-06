Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie: What They Actually Discussed In First Face-To-Face Meeting Since Split

So, what were Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt talking about when they were seen together for the first time in over two years? Supposedly, these exes were having a ‘tense’ meeting about their kids!

For the first time since she filed for divorce in 2016, Brad Pitt, 55, and Angelina Jolie, 43, were in the same room together. The two held a three-hour meeting in a Beverly Hills office on Jan. 30, and things were reportedly “tense” between the two. What could bring these two together? Their kids, as an insider told In Touch that the meeting was about some issues in their custody agreement. “There are ongoing discussions about the kids’ nannies that Angie employs to accompany the kids during their time at Brad’s.”

“Brad’s lawyer has concerns about that,” the insider told In Touch, “and they’re trying to come to an agreement as far as guidelines.” The source also sheds some light as to why earlier reports said Angelina was “visibly upset” and Brad was reportedly pacing back and forth outside the office. “They’re also trying to reach a financial settlement in the divorce,” the insider claims. Oh. No wonder the photos that were taken of this meeting showed these two, as In Touch put it, “acting somber.”

Brad and Angelina reached a custody agreement in Nov. 2018, hashing out a deal right before they were reportedly supposed to go to trial over the issue. The agreement eliminated the need for the trial, and while Angelina’s legal team didn’t really spill the tea on the details, The Blast reported that Brad got an “increase in his custodial time with the kids,” but he still gets “less than 50% custody.” It’s why, as In Touch’s report points out, Angie is seen more with their six kids – Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 12, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10 – than their father. “Brad is spending plenty of time with the kids – at his home,” an insider told In Touch.

Brad agreed to the meeting because “he was hoping to come to some compromise with Angelina,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. The divorce – which will turn 3-years-old in September – has taken a toll, and Brad’s tired of arguing with his ex through lawyers. “He is exhausted and was hoping to tackle things directly with Angelina in person.” Brad, the source tells us, is “frustrated” with how long this is taking, and “is eager to bring this expensive divorce war to an end” so he, Angie and the kids can move on with their lives.