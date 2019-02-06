A-listers turned out in their red carpet finest for the amfAR benefit gala that heralds the start of NYFW. We’ve got Kim Kardashian, Victoria Justice and more stars rocking their gorgeous gowns.

New York City is THE place to be for the next seven days as Fashion Week 2019 kicks off. The 21st annual amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research signals the unofficial beginning of the fashion frenzy and the event draws so many A-listers dressed to the nines. Kim Kardashian West is always a red carpet staple at the gala held on Feb. 6 at New York’s Cipriani. The 38-year-old is on her way and we can’t wait to see what she’s going to be wearing. Kim is not only one of the event’s chairwomen, she will be presenting an award to her favorite photography team of Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, who are being honored by amfAR.

Victoria Justice was one of the early arrivals and looked so stunning in an off the shoulder black gown. The 25-year-old singer and former Nickelodeon star is all grown up as the tightly fitted dress hugged her curves and featured silver embellishments along the bust and vertically down the front of her gown. It also had open lace sides along her legs and a peplum waistline. There was a lot going on, but it all worked.

Actress Michelle Rodriguez, 40, — who is also an award presenter later in the evening — came decked out in a stunning braless copper-colored halter gown with a high neckline and intricate pleating. The look was able to let always fit Fast and the Furious star show off her toned arms and shoulders. She wore brunette locks in a short bob that came just down to her jawline.

Since its New York Fashion Week’s kickoff, plenty of models will be in attendance. Karolina Kurkova, 34, Alessanda Ambrosio, 37, and Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel, 30, will all be on hand to flaunt their amazing bodies in high fashion. You can check out all of the stars on the red carpet at the 2019 amfAR gala by clicking here and we’ll keep updating it as more beauties arrive.