Democratic congresswomen staged a silent protest at the 2019 State of the Union, but the impact spoke volumes. See pics of the dozens of women sitting in Congress wearing ‘Suffragette white.’

Congress was Suffragette City on February 5 when dozens of Democratic congresswomen filed into the Capitol wearing white from head to toe. It was a conscious choice by the Democrats to wear the color symbolic of the Suffragette movement of the early 1900s, when women in the United States protested and worked tirelessly for the right to vote. Tonight, the women, who have now joined Congress in an unprecedented rate, are honoring that legacy.

Look in the Capitol theater and you may see some familiar faces taking part. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wore a beautiful white suit adorned with pins. Another statement: red lipstick and hoop earrings. She wore this, as well, during her swearing in ceremony, saying that she had taken inspiration from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who did so at her own confirmation. The most impactful presence in the room? Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, who wore all white while sitting right behind President Donald Trump during his two-hour speech. She accessorized with a red, white, and blue necklace. It’s good to see her back there!

“Wearing suffragette white is a respectful message of solidarity with women across the country, and a declaration that we will not go back on our hard-earned right,” Democratic Rep. Lois Frankel said in a statement to CNN. Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) explained in a tweet before the SOTU, “The women of the #116th were asked to wear white tonight in tribute to the #suffragetes Tonight, I honor women like #AlicePaul who led the movement & women like #IdaB who were excluded from it. Kente cloth & the color white. Holding space for both #womanists & #feminists, always.”

For more pics from the 2019 State of the Union, scroll through our gallery above! This night was far from boring.