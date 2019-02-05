Tristan Thompson Inspired By Khloe’s ‘Soulmate’ Message: He ‘Gets Emotional’ When She Posts

Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic Instagram quotes are seriously affecting Tristan Thompson, but not in the way you may think. Tristan likes them so much it makes him ’emotional,’ we’ve learned exclusively!

As HollywoodLife previously told you, Khloe Kardashian‘s cryptic posts of inspirational quotes on Instagram are her way of “creatively speaking” to boyfriend Tristan Thompson — and not shadily. Tristan fully understands that, we’ve learned. In fact, he thinks they’re so beautiful it gets him all misty! “Tristan gets emotional every time he sees Khloe posting heartfelt quotes about her life,” a source close to the NBA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He finds the quotes inspiring and after reading her Instagram he loves talking to her about everything that is on her mind.”

Khloe raised eyebrows when she posted a quote about “soulmates” on Instagram. She and Tristan hadn’t been photographed together in two weeks. “A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you,” the message read. “No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.” Some fans thought this was a dig at Tristan for not supporting her and loving her the right way. After all, it’s been a year since he got caught cheating on her.

Not the case, though. She’s praising him for being her soulmate. And Tristan knows that. “He loves her and feels sad sometimes that she has to share so much on social media,” the source told us. “But, he is proud that she is so strong, empowered and a wonderful mommy to True.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Tristan Thompson’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.