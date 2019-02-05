Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Tristan Thompson Inspired By Khloe’s ‘Soulmate’ Message: He ‘Gets Emotional’ When She Posts

Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian
Shutterstock
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
and

Khloe Kardashian’s cryptic Instagram quotes are seriously affecting Tristan Thompson, but not in the way you may think. Tristan likes them so much it makes him ’emotional,’ we’ve learned exclusively!

As HollywoodLife previously told you, Khloe Kardashian‘s cryptic posts of inspirational quotes on Instagram are her way of “creatively speaking” to boyfriend Tristan Thompson — and not shadily. Tristan fully understands that, we’ve learned. In fact, he thinks they’re so beautiful it gets him all misty! “Tristan gets emotional every time he sees Khloe posting heartfelt quotes about her life,” a source close to the NBA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He finds the quotes inspiring and after reading her Instagram he loves talking to her about everything that is on her mind.”

Khloe raised eyebrows when she posted a quote about “soulmates” on Instagram. She and Tristan hadn’t been photographed together in two weeks. “A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you,” the message read. “No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself. A soulmate is someone who loves you with so much conviction, so much heart, that it is nearly impossible to doubt just how capable you are of becoming exactly who you have always wanted to be.” Some fans thought this was a dig at Tristan for not supporting her and loving her the right way. After all, it’s been a year since he got caught cheating on her.

Not the case, though. She’s praising him for being her soulmate. And Tristan knows that. “He loves her and feels sad sometimes that she has to share so much on social media,” the source told us. “But, he is proud that she is so strong, empowered and a wonderful mommy to True.”

HollywoodLife reached out to Tristan Thompson’s rep for comment but did not immediately hear back.