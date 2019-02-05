Tom Brady’s Daughter, 6, Is So Cute As She Celebrates ‘GOAT’ Dad At Patriots SB Parade

If you thought Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen’s kids were adorable when he won the Super Bowl, 6-year-old Vivian threw some adorable shade at the Patriots’ victory parade.

The Brady Bunch officially stole the show at the New England Patriots’ victory parade on Feb. 5, as Tom Brady‘s kids went wild for their Super Bowl champion dad. While wife Gisele Bundchen, 38, seemed to skip the massive football fiesta, Tom, 41, and his kids – specifically, 6-year-old Vivian, 6, and son Benjamin, 9 – were there. The family rode together on a duck boat, which was dubbed the “GOAT boat” (as in Greatest Of All Time.) Speaking of which, ahead of the parade, Vivian was spotted holding a sign ahead of the parade that threw some shade at the Super Bowl-losing Los Angeles Rams. “GOAT > RAM” the sign read, while Vivian crossed out the Ram in red marker. Cute.

All of the players brought along their families to celebrate the big win. The parade got underway at 11 am local time, starting at the Hynes Convention Center and traveled down Boylston Street to Public Gardens and Boston Common. Then it headed left on Tremont Street then to Cambridge Street before ending at City Hall.

Vivian will forever be part of NFL history as Tom held her in his arms while giving his live post-victory speech on Feb. 4 after the Patriots beat the L.A. Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl 53. She held on tightly to the Lombardi trophy as if she’d won it herself. At one point she held it up above her head — she’s already inherited her daddy’s strong arms — and looked at her grinning reflection in the mirrored trophy with such incredible joy. As Tom spoke, she raised her hands in the air proclaiming victory and soaked in the Super Bowl win like a champ! Tom’s sons stood next to him, but it was Vivian going wild with joy that warmed the hearts of NFL fans everywhere.

Tom became the winningest Super Bowl player in history on Sunday with his sixth NFL title. He finally broke his tie of five wins with former Cowboys and 49ers linebacker Charles Haley. Tom had said before and after the game that he’d been praying to God that he just wanted one more win at the Super Bowl. With it not only did he become the only NFL player in history with six Super Bowl rings, he also broke another record. At 41-year-old Tom is the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl. As if there was ever any question that he’s the greatest NFL player of all time, he answered it on Sunday with a resounding yes.