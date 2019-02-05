Tiffany Trump Wears White To Dad Donald’s SOTU Address — Is She Shading Him?

It wasn’t just Democratic congresswomen wearing white to the 2019 State of the Union. So did first daughter Tiffany Trump! Was there meaning behind her outfit choice, or is this just a happy coincidence?

Either Tiffany Trump didn’t get the memo, or we’ve figured out who the White House mole is. President Donald Trump‘s youngest daughter showed up to the Capitol for his 2019 State of the Union address wearing a beautiful white dress, and she looked fantastic. As it happens, though, dozens of Democratic congresswomen were also wearing white to the address — to protest Tiffany’s father. It’s no secret that Tiffany and her dad have a rather fragile relationship. Could the law student have heard what was going on and joined in on the protest?

The congresswomen are wearing white because it’s the color of the suffragette movement. As those women banded together a century ago to fight for voting rights, those and Congress are fighting again for women across the United States. As Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) explained on Twitter, “The women of the #116th were asked to wear white tonight in tribute to the #suffragetes Tonight, I honor women like #AlicePaul who led the movement & women like #IdaB who were excluded from it. Kente cloth & the color white. Holding space for both #womanists & #feminists, always.”

Of course, Tiffany just knew she looked good in white and rolled with it. Both her stepmother, Melania Trump, and her big sister, Ivanka Trump, are in dark colors at the State of the Union. She probably just wanted to stand out. This actually happened to Melania last year. She wore a white pantsuit and many wanted to know if there was meaning behind the choice. After all, she hadn’t seemed very happy with her husband lately. We’ll just have to wait and find out!