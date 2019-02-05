‘Roswell, New Mexico’s Nathan Parsons: Rosa’s Murder Mystery Is The ‘Driving Force’ Of The Season

One of the biggest questions fans have about ‘Roswell, New Mexico’ is: what happened to Rosa? HL spoke with Nathan Parsons about that mystery, the complications of Max’s feelings for Liz, and more.

The first season of Roswell, New Mexico is well underway, and the show is ramping up the mystery. Questions continue to come up about what exactly happened the night Rosa died, and Liz is inching closer to the truth. HollywoodLife spoke with Nathan Parsons at the Television Critics Association winter press tour about where the Rosa mystery goes from here and Max’s involvement. “I mean, you definitely get answers, but that’s the driving force throughout this season, this murder mystery that we have,” he said. “Obviously, as we continue to get deeper and deeper into the secrets and lies and the coverups and all that stuff, more facts get revealed throughout the season. I’m really excited to see how people react to all the twists and turns.”

Clearly, Max is hiding something from Liz about what happened to her sister. The guilt of whatever he’s hiding will continue to weigh on Max as the season progresses. “The guilt that I feel as Max, it stems from a lot more than just that [Rosa’s death] as well,” Nathan continued. “I mean, there’s a whole lifetime of secrets and lies to people that he cares about. His own family and Liz in particular, so that’s definitely very much a part of his character. We continue to see the sort of burden of it, and then, ultimately, the unburdening of it comes in time.”

Max’s feelings for Liz have only gotten stronger since she returned to town. Isobel and Michael have a very different view than Max on how to handle Liz and what she knows. Needless to say, the tensions between Max, Isobel, and Michael will continue to increase. “We’re standing on different sides of handling the situation,” Nathan told HollywoodLife. “Obviously, I messed up by bringing her back to life to begin with. That’s been done now, and you can’t undo it. It puts us at odds, and there is a strange sort of triplet connection that the three of us have. Liz, obviously bringing in a sort of fourth wheel as it were, definitely complicates things.”

There will be more flashbacks throughout season one that will continue to peel back the layers on the characters. Nathan noted that with these flashbacks to the Roswell, New Mexico’s high school days “we can sort of tie in the original show with this one and the books, so it’s sort of a nice way to bring fans of the original in and fans of the books in and then also have this whole new story that we get to tell together.” Roswell, New Mexico airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on The CW.