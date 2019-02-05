Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, & More Of The ‘Real Housewives’ Congratulate Andy Cohen On Birth Of His Son

Andy Cohen has many potential godmothers to choose from, after the ‘Real Housewives’ ladies showered the Bravo host with love for the birth of his son, Benjamin!

The prince of Bravo, Benjamin Allen Cohen, arrived on Feb. 4. The queens of Bravo, AKA the ladies of the Real Housewives franchise, welcomed him with many excited comments under dad Andy Cohen’s Instagram announcement! “Welcome to the world baby Benjamin!!!! 💙💙,” Lisa Rinna of RHONY wrote. Her co-star, Bethenny Frankel, added, “WOW ❌⭕ Congratulations!!!” The stars of RHOC chimed in, as Tamra Judge commented, “Omg I’m in tears ❤❤❤ congrats big daddy,” and Vicki Gunvalson wrote, “Omg I’m so excited and happy! Love the name.” RHONJ star Melissa Gorga jumped into the conversation, writing, “This makes me so happy ❤❤ Congrats big daddy!!!!! xoxoxoxox.” Of course, the ladies of RHOBH sprinkled some IG love as well. “I cannot stop crying,” Kyle Richards commented, while Erika Jayne wrote, “Congratulations Andy!!!💕” You can see the screengrabs below!

The congratulation’s flooded in just as steadily outside the Real Housewives sphere. Vanderpump Rules cast members like Tom Schwartz and Stassi Schroeder also expressed their happiness for the king of Bravo, and celebrities including Naomi Campbell, Karlie Kloss, Mark Consuelos, Paris Hilton, Busy Phillips, Nick Viall, Laverne Cox, The Backstreet Boys and countless more hopped into Andy’s IG mentions. Even Taylor Lautner volunteered himself to be Benjamin’s babysitter! Our personal favorite comment hailed from Bravo’s IG account itself, which read, “OUR BRAVO PRINCE HAS ARRIVED. WELCOME BENJAMIN ALLEN COHEN! 👶🍼.” We refuse to call Benjamin anything but the prince of Bravo, hence the opening line of this story!

Andy posed for the most precious picture with the little prince on Monday evening, right after he was born via surrogate. “WOW! This is my son, Benjamin Allen Cohen. He is 9 lbs 2 ounces !! 20 inches !! Born at 6:35 pm, PT,” Andy wrote under the birth announcement. “He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen. I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow. ♥️🌈”

Benjamin was born just weeks after Andy pleasantly surprised everyone by announcing he’ll be a dad on the Dec. 20 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. Ramona Singer, NeNe Leakes, Teresa Giudice and today’s IG commenters — Kyle and Vicki — were the lucky Real Housewives stars that got to congratulate Andy in person first, as they were the guests on that night’s show! Luckily, the ladies across the whole Real Housewives franchise got together at The Palm Restaurant in Beverly Hills on Jan. 26 for Andy’s baby shower.