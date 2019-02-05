Did you miss them? Alison and Mona are ready for the next chapter in ‘Pretty Little Liars’ story. Watch the new trailer for the ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’ now and find out the premiere date!

New town, new mystery. Alison and Mona are now living in Beacon Heights, and the drAma (sorry, had to) in their lives is far from over. Pretty Little Liars has been off the air nearly two years, and now it’s time to meet “the perfectionists” within the PLL universe. In Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, based on Sara Shepard’s book series, nothing is as it appears to be. The stress to perfect leads to this seemingly perfect town’s first murder. These so-called “perfectionists” are hiding secrets and lies. The first trailer was unveiled at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Feb. 5, and there’s a murder at the center of this series. The show will premiere March 20 on Freeform.

The Pretty Little Liars vets Sasha Pieterse and Janel Parrish will be joined by new cast members Sofia Carson, Sydney Park, Kelly Rutherford, Eli Brown, Noah Gray-Cabey, Evan Bittencourt, and more. With showrunner and PLL genius I. Marlene King at the helm, you can likely expect to see some more familiar faces from Pretty Little Liars on The Perfectionists. Shay Mitchell is open to reprising her role as Emily, a.k.a. Alison’s wife. “You know, you never know. Not planned as of now, you never know!” she told Entertainment Tonight. All the Liars have to have a reunion at some point, right?!

New town. New liars. Our new spinoff series, Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, premieres March 20th on @FreeformTV. #PLLThePerfectionists #FreeformTCA pic.twitter.com/P2IcxY9kMp — Pretty Little Liars (@PLLTVSeries) February 5, 2019

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Janel about the spinoff back in Nov. 2018. Janel teased that there will be a “new murder mystery, and Alison and Mona have to figure it out.” For all the PLL fans out there, The Perfectionists is still going to include all the favorite things you love about PLL. “It is very much still PLL and in that PLL world that is juicy, mysterious, sexy, and fun,” Janel said. “But it is a couple years later so Mona and Alison are a little older and a little wiser. Mona is kind of trying to transform herself. But ultimately she is still Mona and can’t fight her dark and twisted impulses, which makes her character fun, in my opinion.”