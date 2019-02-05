Patriots Victory Parade Livestream: Watch Tom Brady & More Celebrate Their Super Bowl Win

Boston knows how to throw a party and the city will be going big for the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl win in the Tom Brady era. We’ve got how you can watch it via live stream.

Break out the duck boats! Boston is going to pull out all the stops for the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl 53 victory parade. This one is particularly sweet as the team won it’s sixth NFL championship title in the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick quarterback/coaching dynasty with a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3. Since the squad has been the Super Bowl champ half a dozen times now, the city has the parade down to an art form. It begins Tuesday, February 5, at 11 a.m. EST from the Hynes Convention Center and you can watch it here VIA LIVE STREAM thanks to local Boston CBS affiliate WBZ.

From the Hynes Center the parade will travel down Boylston Street to Public Gardens and Boston Common. Then it will turn left on Tremont Street and follow that to Cambridge Street before ending at City Hall. The players will ride aboard duck boats as over one million fans are expected to line the parade route. The weather will be fantastic as it will be sunny with temps in mid-40’s in the morning then warming up to almost 60 degrees by early afternoon. Thank goodness this wasn’t a week earlier when the city was under the chill of the polar vortex.

There won’t be a big rally at City Hall Plaza as outlined by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh “for a number of reasons,“ at a press conference on Feb. 4. “But one is really about making sure that our public safety officials aren’t overworked in the sense of what happened this weekend. And also, just logistically, a lot of the players head back home after the rally.” He also added, “On those duck boats are going to be families, kids. The Patriots are going to bring their families with them and young people with them. Watching the parade are going to be kids and families. So we’re asking you, do not throw things. Don’t throw beer. Do not throw anything at those boats.”

No doubt Tom will be the star of the parade. He cemented his title as the NFL’s G.O.A.T. — Greatest of All Time — with his record sixth Super Bowl win, breaking his tie of five wins with former Cowboys and 49ers linebacker Charles Haley. Tom had said before the game that he’d been praying to God that he just wanted one more win at the big show. Afterwards, he repeated how much he’d been praying for the win and how thrilled he was to get it. At 41-years-old, Tom became the oldest quarterback in NFL history to win a Super Bowl, along with becoming the winningest SB player of all time.