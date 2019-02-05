PaleyFest LA 2019: Milo Ventimiglia, Chris Pratt & More Set To Appear

The Paley Center for Media has revealed some of the A-list stars who will be attending PaleyFest LA 2019. From Chris Pratt to the ‘This Is Us’ cast, here’s everything you need to know!

PaleyFest LA 2019 will take place March 15 to 24 at The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. The Paley Center for Media has finally unveiled the lineup of stars from television’s biggest and most beloved shows who will be attending. The list includes Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Tony Shalhoub, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Stephen Colbert, RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Gina Rodriguez, Andrea Navedo, Justin Baldoni, Ivonne Coll, Elias Janssen, Rachel Bloom, Vincent Rodriguez III, Scott Michael Foster, Donna Lynne Champlin, Amy Poehler, Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones, Chris Pratt, Norman Reedus, Danai Gurira, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ryan Hurst, Alex O’Loughlin, Lucas Till, Jay Hernandez, Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Billy Porter, Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Jordan Peele, Simon Kinberg, Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz, Sterling K. Brown, and Justin Hartley. This year’s PaleyFest LA simply cannot be missed!

PaleyFest LA has one amazing schedule of shows. The television festival, sponsored by Citi and JetBlue, is recognizing so many of your favorite series this year. Check out the full schedule below:

March 15: Amazon Prime Video’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel at 7:30 p.m.

March 16: Netflix’s Grace and Frankie at 2 p.m.

March 16: An Evening With Stephen Colbert at 7 p.m.

March 17: VH1’s RuPaul’s Drag Race at 2 p.m.

March 17: FOX’s 9-1-1 at 7 p.m.

March 20: The CW’s Jane the Virgin and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend: The Farewell Seasons at 7:30 p.m. (two-panel event)

March 21: NBC’s Parks and Recreation 10th Anniversary Reunion at 7:30 p.m.

March 22: AMC’s The Walking Dead at 7:30 p.m.

March 23: CBS’ Hawaii Five-0, MacGyver, and Magnum P.I. at 2 p.m.

March 23: FX’s Pose at 7 p.m.

March 24: CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone at 2 p.m. (two-panel event)

March 24: NBC’s This Is Us at 7 p.m.

Tickets for PaleyFest LA 2019 are available now. To purchase tickets, please visit paleyfest.org or download the Paley App at paley.me/app. Stay tuned for more PaleyFest LA 2019 coverage!