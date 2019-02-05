Olivia Munn Bares Her Toned Thighs In Aspen For Sexy Look In The Snow

Olivia Munn took to Instagram on Feb. 5 to share a photo of herself showing off her bare thighs while wearing a jacket and boots outside in snowy Aspen, and it’s giving us major chilly vibes!

Olivia Munn, 38, bravely faced the cold snowy weather when she posed for a photo outside in Aspen while wearing nothing but a coat over a short dress and boots! The actress took to Instagram on Feb. 5 to share the image, which showed off her toned bare thighs, and used her caption to admit she was feeling the low temperatures. “My Aspen cold out here,” the caption read. Luckily, Olivia did have gloves on to keep her hands warm!

This isn’t the first time Olivia has made headlines for showing off her amazing body! The brunette beauty turned heads when she showed off her incredible abs while wearing a gold and black bra top under an opened matching jacket and black pants at a Michael Kors hosted dinner on Nov. 7, 2018. The night was honoring fellow gorgeous actress Kate Hudson, 39, but Olivia proved she can hold her own when she turned heads with her beautiful look!

In addition to her amazing figure, Olivia has her love life to be happy about! She is reportedly dating Tucker Roberts, 28, who is the son of billionaire Brian Roberts, the CEO of Comcast. The lovebirds were seen holding hands during a shopping outing in Beverly Hills on Dec. 16, 2018 and it didn’t take long for the pics to surface!

It seems like Olivia is having the time of her life lately and with her recent trip to Aspen, we’d say she’s starting the new year off right! We wish her a lot more happiness in the months ahead!