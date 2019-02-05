Nick Cannon Throws Shade At Ariana Grande & Reveals He Convinced Pete Davidson To Date Older Women

Pete Davidson can thank Nick Cannon for Kate Beckinsale’s company, because the TV host claimed he pushed Pete to go after a ‘cougar’…and used Ariana Grande as a reason why!

Nick Cannon, 38, is patting himself on the back after seeing Pete Davidson, 25, and Kate Beckinsale, 45, hold hands on Feb. 1! To Nick, it’s no coincidence that the Saturday Night Live comedian moved on to someone double his age after ending his engagement with Ariana Grande, 25, in Oct. 2018. Four days after Pete and Kate fueled romance rumors even more with their PDA, Nick appeared on the Wendy Williams Show to discuss “Hot Topics” — and that was “cougar conversations” Nick had with Pete the night prior while hanging in Brooklyn, New York!

“Last night I was hanging out with my little brother, Pete Davidson. We was in Brooklyn!” Nick said on the Feb. 5 episode of Wendy Williams’ show. “We were having some good conversation…We were having cougar conversations. I taught that young boy well.” Nick, whose ex-wife Mariah Carey is 10 years his senior, added, “I will take credit for it. I’m the one that told him, ‘Get you an older woman, man!’ I said that. Leave them little pop stars alone!”

Yikes! And here’s where the (friendly) shots at Ariana came in: “An old woman knows what she wants! She don’t play no games! That’s what I’m talking about. Get you somebody older!” The America’s Got Talent host then came after the “Thank U, Next” singer’s new kanji tattoo, which was intended to read “7 Rings” but translated to “small barbecue grill.” He said, “Them little pop stars, they don’t know! They getting Japanese menus tattooed on their backs from the sushi restaurant.” Nick then assured he’s “joking,” while pictures of Ariana’s tattoo flashed on-screen.

Watch the full segment above, in which Nick continued to hilariously reason why “older women” wouldn’t get tattoos of small barbecues. To Ariana’s credit, she attempted to fix the tattoo with the help of a kanji tutor, revealing her fresh ink to her Instagram Story on Jan. 31. But unlike Nick’s harmless joking, Ariana actually took heat over claims of cultural appropriation, which she clapped back at!