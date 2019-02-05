Naomi Campbell, 48, Likes A Hot, Shirtless Photo Of Liam Payne, 25, As Romance Reportedly Heats Up

Whoa, whoa, whoa! Naomi Campbell is *kind of* making things Instagram official with Liam Payne by liking a sexy, shirtless pic of the singer!

It appears that Naomi Campbell, 48, may officially be confirming her status a cougar! The top model liked a picture of her rumored new beau, Liam Payne, 25, and we are convinced. In the pic, the former One Directioner is shirtless in the middle of a workout with chains around his neck as he does dips on the bars. Liam looks absolutely gorgeous and ripped in the photo, showing off his muscular physique that he clearly works hard for! “Comment what you think I’m thinking…” he captioned the Instagram, and we can’t help but think that he may be thinking about his rumored hot model GF, Naomi!

The two sparked dating rumors after Naomi commented on Liam’s Instagram over a month ago, calling him a “Beautiful Soul.” He quickly replied, “Takes one to know one,” with a kissy face. Some people were confused, but who wouldn’t respond to a comment from the queen herself, Naomi?! Then, Liam commented on Naomi’s photo shortly after. calling her ‘perfection.’ “Perfection in a person. Don’t give me those eyes,” the singer wrote. The pair then rang in the New Year together, hitting up a night club and taking a stroll on the beach, but things didn’t heat up until last month when the rumored couple was spotted attending Nigerian artist Davido’s concert at London’s O2. A fellow concert goer snapped a pic of an incognito Naomi and Liam trying to lay low.

“Liam has been seeing Naomi for a while. He’s mad on her. He seems head over heels. They are definitely an item and have been seeing a lot of each other. Liam thinks she’s amazing and beautiful and has said their time together has been mind-blowing,” a new report from The Sun claims. “He seems really into her and acting like he can’t believe his luck… He obviously likes a beautiful older woman.” Recall, Liam shares a son with his ex, Cheryl, who is 35.