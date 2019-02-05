Ryan Edwards’ Wife Mackenzie & Ex Maci Bookout: Why They Finally Wanted To End Their Feud

Maci Bookout and Mackenzie Edwards reunited for a sweet family photo shoot on Feb. 4, and we’ve got all the details on why these ‘Teen Mom OG’ stars finally buried the hatchet!

Ryan Edwards‘ wife, Mackenzie, and his ex, Maci Bookout, appeared to have made amends after the Teen Mom OG stars posted an Instagram photo together with their kids on Feb. 4. “Family isn’t an important thing, it’s everything,” Maci captioned the sweet snapshot of the ladies along with all of their kids — Maci and Ryan’s son, Bentley, 10, her two other children with husband, Taylor McKinney, daughter, Jade, 3, and son, Maverick, 2. Also pictured was 4-month old son, Jagger, shared by Ryan and Mackenzie, and finally Hudson, 4, Mackenzie’s son with ex-husband, Zachary Stephens. Despite Maci and Mackenzie’s somewhat turbulent past, the women put their differences behind them and united as Ryan continues to serve time in a Tennessee jail after his Jan. 23 arrest for outstanding warrants for theft and heroin possession (from Dec. 2018 and April 2017, respectively).

HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with a source close to Mackenzie who explained, “Maci and Mackenzie wanted to put their differences aside for the sake of their families, and especially for their children. With Ryan away, Mackenzie was beginning to feel alone and fearful at the thought of having to raise their son on her own if Ryan keeps getting into trouble with the law.” Ryan was arrested in March 2017 for possession of heroin, and while he was out on probation, he was charged with theft after skipping out on his tab at Bud’s Sports Bar in Chattanooga on Dec. 18. “Mackenzie felt like Maci was one of the few people who understood what she was going through with Ryan and wanted to make amends,” the insider continued. “It was also very important to Mackenzie that Jagger have a happy, healthy relationship with his half-brother.”

Fans were thrilled to see Maci and Mackenzie put on a united front for the greater good of their kids. Some of the photo comments from followers included, “This is so strong and beautiful of you two women,” “No words for how much I adore this,” and “Love this! So glad u [sic] all can come together as a big family.” But things weren’t always smooth sailing for the women when Mackenzie previously accused Maci of “exploiting Ryan and his addiction on the show” during the Teen Mom OG season 6 reunion in July 2017. However, the two have seemingly buried the hatchet. The pal added, “Maci and Mackenzie realized they actually had a lot more in common than they thought and are looking forward to a better relationship moving forward.”