Lisa Vanderpump Says She Thinks About Leaving ‘RHOBH’ ‘Every Day’ — But Will She?

Lisa Vanderpump’s days on ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ may be numbered, as she just revealed during a new interview that she thinks about leaving the show ‘every day’.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Vanderpump appeared on the Feb. 5 episode of Access Live and dished on everything from Andy Cohen’s new baby to why she missed his baby shower to the ongoing drama between her and the rest of the Beverly Hills housewives. And considering how much drama she has been dealing with lately, we wouldn’t be surprised to hear she’ll be taking a break from the series. In fact, she hinted at that during her very candid interview.

“Well it’s been a really tough season for me. I didn’t do well this season because of many things, but Vanderpump Rules has been great. Last night was great. We just opened Tom Tom that just won the best cocktail bar in California, so that’s been really great,” Lisa said when talking about what it was like filming Season 9, following the death of her brother, and why she doesn’t necessarily need to stay on the show. “I [also said] that I shouldn’t have come back this year because I was so devastated because of a personal tragedy in my family. I probably needed a year off, and he said, ‘We should have given you a year off.’ But you know, [the ladies] kind of got a bit of a gang up thing going on — you’ll see. And I just didn’t make it through the whole season.”

Then, when Lisa was asked if she’d ever think about leaving RHOBH, she laughed and said, “Oh my God. Are you kidding? I think about that every day. Of course [I do], because Vanderpump Rules is a huge show. It’s, you know, 25 episodes [per season]. And you know, [Vanderpump Rules features] all the businesses with the dog rescue center,” as she further explained why she doesn’t need RHOBH. However, when the hosts begged her not to leave, she comforted them by saying, “I’m still there.” For now, at least.

To see what else Lisa had to say, as well as what she bought Andy for his new baby, watch the full video interview above! RHOBH Season 9 premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 9pm on Bravo!