LeBron James Determined To Beat Steph Curry & Warriors But He Needs Help From A Big Trade

Despite having superstar LeBron James leading the team, the Lakers are in lowly 10th place in the NBA West. We’ve got details on how he wants more help via a trade to land a marquis player.

It seems like shades of Cleveland all over again for LeBron James in his first year with the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s once again carrying the weight of the team on his back with a young and less experienced squad that has also been hobbled by injuries. He’s hoping as the that before the Feb. 7 NBA trade deadline the front office can get him some help by landing a high-caliber player. “LeBron is determined to beat Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the worst way. But he knows, for his Lakers to get past the Warriors in the playoffs coming up, they need help. As good as his Lakers team is, they are not enough to get the job done,” a source close to the 34-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

When he was with the Cavaliers, LeBron led the team to the last four NBA finals against the Warriors, losing all but one. They embarrasringly got swept 4-0 by the Dubs in 2018. “LeBron has an undying desire that burns inside to revenge his last big loss against Steph so he is hoping the Lakers make some big moves before Thursday’s trade deadline. LeBron would love it if the Lakers traded for a big NBA star like Anthony Davis and or signed Carmelo Anthony. LeBron wants to win now, and beat the Warriors in the worst way, but he needs help,” the insider continues.

As it stands, the Lakers might not even make the playoffs at the rate they’re going. With a 27-26 record, they’re in 10th place in the Western Conference while the Warriors are number one at 37-15. On Feb. 4 the Lakers reportedly offered up five young players — Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball, Ivica Zubac, Kyle Kuzma and Jason Hart – along with several first-round draft picks in order to land power forward Anthony Davis, 25, from the New Orleans Pelicans. They ultimately pulled out of the trade after the Pelicans’ demands became “outrageous” according to the LA Times.

During the team’s shoot around ahead of their Feb. 5 game against the Indiana Pacers, reporters asked LeBron about a trade for Anthony. “I kind of tend not to play much fantasy basketball, that’s how I’ve always been,” he said. “If something were to occur with our team, whether it’s him or it’s somebody else throughout the trade deadline, we’ll approach it then. But right now this is the group that we have and we’re missing a key point of our team right now with [Lonzo Ball] being out, so we have to win ball games.” Lonzo, 21, suffered a nasty ankle sprain in a Jan. 20 game against Houston, putting him out of commission for four to six weeks.