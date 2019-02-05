Kylie Jenner: How She Feels About Travis Scott’s Hyped Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Disappointed tweets poured in after Travis Scott graced the stage at the Super Bowl halftime show for just a brief time. But were Kylie Jenner’s sentiments the same?

Travis Scott’s time on stage at Pepsi’s Super Bowl LIII halftime show on Feb. 3 left many fans feeling cheated, as it only lasted for one song! While fans raved over the actual performance itself, they wished it continued beyond “SICKO MODE,” which is the only song Travis rapped before dipping. And then there was the other group of fans angry that his arrival cut the SpongeBob SquarePants “Sweet Victory” tribute short! Despite it all, “Kylie [Jenner] loved Travis at the Super Bowl,” a source close to the makeup mogul EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She knew quite a lot that was going to happen and that it was going to be quick because it was Maroon 5’s show.” But that doesn’t mean Kylie’s expectations were low.

“She really felt that he made such a great impact on the show,” our source continues. “And she agrees with many that it was the best part of the halftime festivities.” While not all fans agreed with Travis’s performance being tied into the SpongeBob SquarePants tribute, Kylie “thought the SpongeBob part really took things to a whole new fun level.” Overall, “it was just a good time to see him having fun…He was easily the highlight for her that night.”

Kylie and her 1-year-old daughter with the Astroworld rapper, Stormi Webster, were also having fun during the Super Bowl! The Kylie Cosmetics CEO shared the most precious clip of Stormi giggling as she watched her dad take the stage at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on television. You can watch the cute clip in HollywoodLife’s recap above, which also includes Tyga’s reaction to Travis’s performance!

Spongebob coming through with that Travis Scott intro for the Super Bowl half-time show 🐐 pic.twitter.com/iuI5Pvh3Od — HIP HOP MUSIC (@RapBops) February 4, 2019

No matter the memes and Twitter outcry, Travis and Kylie are going strong — yes, even if that proposal didn’t happen at the Super Bowl. Just one day after the big game, Kylie shared a snuggly photo with her boyfriend and captioned it, “baby #2?” It’s unclear whether she’s referring to the rapper as her second “baby,” or is actually hinting that Stormi’s getting a sibling. Either way, the parents are close enough to share such eyebrow-raising posts!