Kim Kardashian doesn’t have time for anyone calling her out for having a ‘bad skin day.’ It’s psoriasis, people! Kim explained on Twitter that she’s having a flareup of her chronic condition. Find out more here.

Kim Kardashian may be one of the richest and most fabulous women in the country, but even she sometimes has bad skin days. The KKW Beauty head was spotted by paparazzi grabbing lunch in Los Angeles on February 4 with what appeared to be an acne breakout on her face, covered up with makeup, and some were quick to point it out. The stories about it caused Kim to speak out on Twitter, saying, “It’s psoriasis all over my face.” She included the crying emoji in the tweet.

Kim has been very open about having psoriasis since she was diagnosed eight years ago, and never hides it from her fans. In an early KUWTK episode, Kim finds what appears to be a rash on her body. Khloe Kardashian makes fun of her, saying that she has ringworm. Not the case! Kim was diagnosed with psoriasis, a chronic, genetic condition that occurs “when the immune system sends out faulty signals that speed up the growth cycle of skin cells,” according to the National Psoriasis Foundation. Outbreaks generally occur on the scalp, knees, elbows and torso, and more infrequently, on the face, like Kim experienced the other day.

While psoriasis cannot be cured, there are treatments that keep outbreaks at bay, like topical ointments and systemic solutions. Her mom, Kris Jenner, also has psoriasis and you would never know it. Kris was diagnosed at age 30, just like Kim. While medically, she’s alright, psoriasis can be devastating emotionally. Who remembers that old KUWTK episode where poor Kim is trying to shoot a Sketchers ad and has psoriasis all over her legs? It was heartbreaking!

Maybe we could stop calling people out for skin conditions altogether? Kim’s little sister, Kendall Jenner, recently became the new spokesperson for acne treatment line Proactiv after being mocked for having zits at the 2018 Golden Globes.