Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos: Why They Keep Falling ‘In Love More & More’ After 22 Years Of Marriage

How do they do it? — After 22 years of marriage, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ relationship only continues to get stronger! So, what’s their secret to marital success? Click inside to find out!

Kelly Ripa, 48, and Mark Consuelos, 47, are what many would label, “goals.” After they wed in 1996, the talk show host and the actor’s romance only grew stronger throughout the years. But, what is their secret? — Well, there’s actually three of them!

“One main reason Kelly and Mark remain strong is their love for their kids,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Kelly and Mark are parents to their eldest son, Michael, 21, daughter Lola, 17, and their youngest son, Joaquin, 15. “They honestly believe they have the best family and they have fallen in love more and more by being parents to three wonderful children. The bond they have with their kids has strengthened their bond as husband and wife,” the insider explains.

“It was a dream of theirs to start a family when they first fell in love and everything has turned out they way they hoped… and, though it’s cliche, they would say even more than they hoped. The reason they work so well is they have so much respect and love for each other and their kids, its really beautiful to see.”

Kelly even gushed over their kids on Live with Kelly and Ryan on February 5. When she congratulated her good friend, Andy Cohen, 50, on the birth of his baby boy, Kelly became emotional when she spoke about how kind her kids are. The host sometimes has her children on the show and she even brings them along to events and red carpets.

Kelly and Mark met at work in the ’90s when they both starred on the ABC soap opera All My Children. They began dating in secret in real life, before they eventually became love interests as a storyline on the show. The couple wed in 1996, and life has been like a lover’s paradise ever since!