Kate Middleton Wears $2,500 Dress Which Fan Claims Has An Angry Face On It: Can You See it?

REX/Shutterstock
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge at Lavender Primary SchoolCatherine Duchess of Cambridge visits schools in support of Children's Mental Health, London, UK - 05 Feb 2019Her Royal Highness will first visit Lavender Primary School in support of Place2Be's Children's Mental Health Week 2019. Place2Be, of which Her Royal Highness is Patron, is a leading UK children's mental health charity providing in-school support and expert training to improve the emotional wellbeing of pupils, families, teachers and school staff. The charity works directly with more than 282 primary and secondary schools across England, Scotland and Wales.The Duchess will then visit Alperton Community School to meet the UK’s first winner of the Varkey Foundation Global Teacher Prize, Andria Zafirakou, and find out more about the programmes theschool runs to support both students and teachers with their mental wellbeing. Ms Zafirakou won the global prize in 2018 in recognition of her contribution to the school community.
Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attends a SportsAid event at the Copper Box in the Olympic Park, Stratford. Prince William and Catherine Duchess of Cambridge attend Commonwealth engagements, London, UK - 22 Mar 2018
When she put on her Eponine London dress on Feb. 5, Kate Middleton may have thought she was just slipping into a green gown. Little did she know that it would be dubbed the ‘world’s angriest’ by a royal fan.

Kate Middleton, 37, wore an eye-catching, green Eponine London dress on Feb. 5 when she visited the Lavender Primary School in the U.K. as part of Children’s Mental Health Week. But the $2,500 bespoke gown drew attention – not just for its fashion features – but for something completely out of left field. Shortly after she stepped out in the dress, royal watcher Sairajasmin Davies tweeted about Kate’s look, writing, “Someone wasn’t happy to be brought out of the wardrobe this morning… World’s angriest dress #DuchessofCambridge #pocketeyes.”

At first glance you may not spot it, but once it’s pointed out, it’s hard not see that the buttons and shape of Kate’s pockets do indeed give the impression that her outfit is a tad upset about something!

We have no idea what Kate’s dress could be angry about, but she was focusing on children’s emotions as part of her two engagements that day. The Duchess of Cambridge – who is patron of the children’s mental health charity, Place2Be – spoke to parents, students and teachers at Lavender Primary School in Enfield, London about how they work towards supporting the wellbeing of youngsters. According to the Kensington Palace Instagram page the steps the school takes include getting children to run outside for 15 minutes a day, as well as charting the link between food and mood. Kate also visited the Alperton Community School to find out how parents, students and teachers work towards building the kids’ confidence.

Kate Middleton green dress angry face
Kate Middleton’s outfit was dubbed the ‘world’s angriest dress’ by a fan. (REX/Shutterstock)

Some royal fans praised Kate’s choice of dress given the occasion. One person tweeted, “It was definitely a happy-go-lucky vibe outfit for me that I guess suited today’s agenda. Nothing stuffy or too formal, vibrant colour [sic] with fun eye detailing at the pockets and those boooootts…. Chic and bit dressed down that worked well for an engagement involving lots of kids.” Another fan gushed, “Yes, lovely colour [sic] and wonderful towards children.” Looks like Kate’s dress was a hit all round!