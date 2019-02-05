Jennifer Lawrence & Cooke Maroney Are Engaged After Just 8 Months Of Dating

Jennifer Lawrence is officially off the market. She’s reportedly engaged to her art dealer boyfriend Cooke Maroney after just eight months of dating and we’ve got the details.

Jennifer Lawrence has used her break from Hollywood to focus on her relationship with New York City art dealer Cooke Maroney. All of the time they’ve been able to spend together over the past eight months has made her realize he’s “the one” as she’s reportedly engaged to him. Page Six reports on Feb. 5 that the couple was seen having a cozy dinner at NYC eatery Raoul’s and that she had a massive ring on that finger. An eyewitness told the outlet that “It was a giant rock. They seemed like they were celebrating and people were talking about it. The ring was very noticeable. They were sitting back in a corner. She was wearing a cute black dress with white polka dots.” Jennifer, 28, and Cooke, 34, began dating in June of 2018 after reportedly being set up by her BFF Laura Simpson.

Story developing…..