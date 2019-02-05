SOTU: Ivanka Trump Sports Dramatic Hollywood Glam Waves, Red Lips & A Black Suit

First Daughter Ivanka Trump turned heads at the 2019 State of the Union when she dressed to the nines in an elegant black suit and Hollywood glam hair & makeup. See pics of her look here.

That’s one way to make an entrance! Ivanka Trump, first daughter and “special advisor” (whatever that means) to President Donald Trump, rolled up to the 2019 State of the Union looking lovely in what’s definitely one of her best looks. Her black suit was conservative yer super elegant, with a high collar and long sleeves. A large patent leather belt was cinched tight over the jacket and showed off her svelte waistline. The pencil cut skirt had a slight flair at the bottom and she just looked SO polished.

If Ivanka’s outfit was a bit on the conservative side, her hair and makeup were all glam. She wore her long blonde locks in stunning waves and had a bright red lip to add a big pop of color to her dark suit. Her overall makeup made her look more like a Hollywood movie star than a special advisor to the president. It was next level gorgeous! Not only that, she coordinated in dark outfits with her step mother, as First Lady Melania Trump, 48, wore an elegant navy military-style coat dress.

Ivanka’s designer duds may have some critics wary, though. She’s faced scrutiny in the past for her over-the-top, ultra expensive outfits, specifically when they’re worn to government functions. At her father’s first state dinner as president in April 2018, she donned a $13,000 Rodarte gown! She looked fabulous, but it was still a little tone deaf. This would have made more sense on a red carpet than at the White House.

Last year, Ivanka reminded everyone of that so-called punk phase she had in her teens (still need to see those receipts) by showing up to the State of the Union in a bold, plaid dress. Of course, this was a grown-up version of a ripped flannel she’d wear while moshing in the ’90s, but you could certainly see the influence. This was leaps and bounds different than her more demure dress for her father’s 2018 address. Oh, how times have changed!