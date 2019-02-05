Shocking new court documents reveal that photographs of the ‘House of Horrors’ kids in chains and soiled underwear will be used against David and Louise Turpin during their upcoming trial in Sept. 2019.

David and Louise Turpin, the California parents who were arrested back in Jan. 2018 for allegedly keeping their 13 children locked up, beaten and starved for decades, are set to go to trial for the disturbing accusations in September and according to newly released court documents, there’s some shocking and undeniable evidence that will be used against them, the Daily Mail reported. This evidence reportedly includes images of the children with chains around their wrists and dirt on their arms along with soiled underwear. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DOCUMENTS.

Although the released documents don’t list the names of the children involved in the evidence, the details seem to be truly horrific. In addition to the photos of the children in the unacceptable situations, the documents say that there will be photos of the cramped bunk beds, where the younger children are believed to have slept, and many other pieces of the children’s clothing.

All of this gruesome evidence will be shown at a court in Riverside, CA during the trial beginning on Sept. 3 and before that on Feb. 22 when David, 57, and Louise, 50, are expected to have a pre-trial hearing. Both parents are currently at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside, where they have been held since their arrests. A spokesperson for the Riverside District Attorney wouldn’t comment on the case or the court documents since it is too close to the trial to give interviews.

The Turpins were arrested after their 17-year-old daughter escaped through a window of their Perris, CA home on Jan. 14, 2018 and managed to call 911. When authorities arrived they said they believed she was about 10-years-old due to her small and thin frame. She told police that she and her 12 brothers and sisters — who ranged in age from 2 to 29 — were being held captive. “Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that [seven] of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirty,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release the following day.

The statement added, “Further investigation revealed several children shackled to their beds with chains and padlocks in dark and foul-smelling surroundings, but the parents were unable to immediately provide a logical reason why their children were restrained in that manner.” The 13 siblings were taken to area hospitals where they received several months of care. The minor children are now in two foster homes in Riverside County according to CNN, with the two youngest kids in one as they require “a great deal of attention,” while the other four are in a second foster home and reportedly “much happier.” The network reported that the seven adults are in a third foster home in the county.