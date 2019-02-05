Cory Booker Admits He’s Dating ‘Someone Special’ After Rosario Dawson Romance Rumors

Cory Booker’s got a boo! The NJ senator and presidential candidate confirmed in a new interview that he has a girlfriend, and that she’s really special. Is he talking about Rosario Dawson?

Yep, Cory Booker‘s boo’d up. Booker appeared on The Breakfast Club on February 5 (watch above) and confirmed to Charlamagne Tha God that he has a girlfriend, though he doesn’t reveal anything about the lucky lady’s identity. The Democratic senator from New Jersey just announced last week that he will be running for president in 2020, and said that his girlfriend would make a wonderful first lady!

Charlamagne got right down into it and asked Booker about his bachelorhood, and if that would affect his bid for the presidency. After all, there have only been two unmarried presidents: James Buchanan and Grover Cleveland. “First of all, there’s two more years until I might fulfill this duty. So give me some time. My girlfriend might listen to this,” Booker said. “Before I declare president, I’m dating somebody that’s really special.” Yes!

“Oh, so Cory Booker’s got a boo?” Charlamagne responded. “I got a boo,” Booker said, laughing. He also confirmed that he believes his girlfriend would make a good first lady should be be elected president in 2020. We can’t wait to meet this woman — especially because rumor has it that he’s dating Rosario Dawson! The pair apparently caught a performance of Dear Evan Hanson on Broadway in January, and looked extra cozy, according to Page Six. They had Booker’s young niece, and Dawson’s 15-year-old daughter, Lola, with them!

Although they weren’t kissing, an eyewitness told the publication that it was obvious they were a couple. “They were so cute together and seemed so flirtatious,” the source said. During an after show meet-and-greet, Dawson reportedly sang “I love you” to the senator! Two days before the Broadway outing, they were also reportedly spotted catching a movie at the Regal Union Square in NYC. So, when’s the wedding?