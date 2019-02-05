Chinese New Year 2019: What Animal Represents This Year, When Is It & Everything Else To Know

Happy Lunar New Year! Feb. 5 officially marks the 2019 Chinese New Year, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the big day right here.

It’s officially the Chinese New Year, which is also known as the Lunar New Year! In 2019, the Chinese New Year begins on Feb. 5 and ends on Feb. 19, and this period of time is also referred to as the ‘Spring Festival.’ Before the New Year, the ‘Little Year’ is celebrated — this lasted from Jan. 28 until Feb. 4, 2019, this year. The Chinese New Year concludes with a Lantern Festival, which begins on Feb. 16 and concludes when the New Year ends on the 19th. The dates of the Lunar New Year are determined by the lunisolar Chinese calendar.

Each year of the Chinese calendar is associated with a different animal, with 12 animals in total. After the cycle of the 12 animals is complete, it starts over again. 2019 is the year of the Pig, while 2018 was the year of the Dog. The Pig was also the Zodiac symbol for the years of 1935, 1947, 1959, 1983, 1995 and 2007. We won’t see it again until 2031 after this year! In Chinese culture, zodiac sign “can be used to determine your fortune for the year, marriage compatibility, career fit, best times to have a baby and so much more.”

Those born in the year of the Pig are best compatible with people born in the year of the Tiger, and least compatible with those born in the year of the Snake, according to Chinese legend. “People born in the year of the Pig think logically and are able to fix whatever problem they’re in,” legend states. “They aren’t good communicators, but they’re kind and able to provide for the family. Most of them are wealthy. Their only obvious fault is that they lose their temper easily.”