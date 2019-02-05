Breaking News
Chinese New Year 2019: What Animal Represents This Year, When Is It & Everything Else To Know

A lion dancers march during Chinese Lunar New Year or Spring Festival celebration at Chinatown in Yangon, Myanmar, 05 February 2019. The Chinese New Year, the Year of the Pig, begins on 05 February 2019 and ends on 24 January 2020.Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations in Myanmar, Yangon - 05 Feb 2019
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha (R) stands next to an actor in Chinese opera costume before a weekly cabinet meeting at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, 05 February 2019. Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha was shown aspects of Chinese culture on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year of the pig on his way to a weekly cabinet meeting.Thai Prime Minister at Government House in Bangkok, Thailand - 05 Feb 2019
Dancers perform traditional lion and dragon dances in celebration of the Lunar New Year, in the Chinatown district in Manila, Philippines. This year is the Year of the Earth Pig on the Chinese Lunar calendar and is supposed to represent abundance, diligence and generosityLunar New Year, Manila, Philippines - 05 Feb 2019
People perform a lion dance to bring good luck to tourists during Chinese Lunar New Year celebrations at the Grand Hotel in Taipei, Taiwan, 05 February 2019.
Happy Lunar New Year! Feb. 5 officially marks the 2019 Chinese New Year, and we’ve rounded up everything you need to know about the big day right here.

It’s officially the Chinese New Year, which is also known as the Lunar New Year! In 2019, the Chinese New Year begins on Feb. 5 and ends on Feb. 19, and this period of time is also referred to as the ‘Spring Festival.’ Before the New Year, the ‘Little Year’ is celebrated — this lasted from Jan. 28 until Feb. 4, 2019, this year. The Chinese New Year concludes with a Lantern Festival, which begins on Feb. 16 and concludes when the New Year ends on the 19th. The dates of the Lunar New Year are determined by the lunisolar Chinese calendar.

Each year of the Chinese calendar is associated with a different animal, with 12 animals in total. After the cycle of the 12 animals is complete, it starts over again. 2019 is the year of the Pig, while 2018  was the year of the Dog. The Pig was also the Zodiac symbol for the years of 1935, 1947, 1959, 1983, 1995 and 2007. We won’t see it again until 2031 after this year! In Chinese culture, zodiac sign “can be used to determine your fortune for the year, marriage compatibility, career fit, best times to have a baby and so much more.”

Those born in the year of the Pig are best compatible with people born in the year of the Tiger, and least compatible with those born in the year of the Snake, according to Chinese legend. “People born in the year of the Pig think logically and are able to fix whatever problem they’re in,” legend states. “They aren’t good communicators, but they’re kind and able to provide for the family. Most of them are wealthy. Their only obvious fault is that they lose their temper easily.”