9 Stars Making Sweatshirts Look Sexy: See Street Style Looks From Celine Dion & More

Street style queens unite! Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, & more celebs are strutting down the streets while looking chic in comfy sweatshirts. See the hottest looks here!

Sometimes, even the most casual outfits can completely captivate. Stars like Celine Dion, 50, Ariana Grande, 25, and more, are showing us how, thanks to their fierce street style looks. Even in a simple hooded sweatshirt, these ladies are slaying each time they step out of the house! From eye-catching graphic prints, to oversized luxe looks, we’re taking a look at all of the stars making sweatshirts look sexy!

Celine’s sweatshirt did all the talking when she stepped out on Jan. 30. Her graphic hoodie had the words “I’m worth it,” emblazoned across the front, as she arrived to to the set of L’Oréal Excellence at Hotel Plaza Athénée in Paris. The crooner stepped up her street style game with a pair of edgy, loose-fitting denim, and a pair of killer metallic kicks. It’s official: Celine is the queen of cool!

Ariana’s name is pretty much synonymous with street style at this point. The Sweetener singer has rocked oversized hoodies to perfection time and time again, and that’s just what she did in August when she arrived to a taping The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in New York City. Ari rocked her signature thigh-high heeled boots, and long pony-tail, as she sported an oversized black sweater that reached her knees. Needless to say, Ari left her pants at home that day!

The romance between pop singer Halsey, and her new beau Yungblud is heating up, but Halsey brought the heat all on her own on Jan. 31, thanks to her fierce outfit. The singer kept it casual that day in sweatpants and boots, but opted for a sweatshirt with an in-ignorable message! The “Bad At Love” songstress rocked a YSL sweatshirt printed with the words “Love Me Forever” on the front, and the words “Or Never” across the back. Hmmm, a message to Yungblud?

Click through the gallery above to see all of your favorite celebrities who are rocking the effortlessly chic, but cozy sweatshirt trend!