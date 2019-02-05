Carole Radziwill Throws Epic Shade At ‘RHONY’ & Tells Fans To Watch Season 11 ‘With The Sound Off’

Carole Radziwill has zero love for ‘RHONY’ after leaving the show in 2018. We’ve got her brutal shade telling fans the only way to watch season 11 without her is ‘with the sound off.’

If you just felt a chilly deep freeze, it was probably thanks to former Real Housewives of New York star Carole Radziwill throwing the most epic shade at her former Bravo show. On Feb. 4, the 55-year-old shared several Instagram pics of her rocking a super tiny black swimsuit on a Jamaican getaway. But it was what she had to say instead of how great she looked that was so amazing. When a fan commented “How can I watch RHONY without you next season?” Carole directly responded to the fan. She wrote back “With the sounds off.” Get out the aloe vera cause that was a BURN!

The rest of the RHONY cast — including Ramona Singer, Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan and Tinsley Mortimer. — will be back for season 11 of the show when it premieres on March 6 on Bravo, as Carole is the only one returning. She no longer gets along with her former bestie Bethenny Frankel and only stayed close with Ramona Singer since announcing she was leaving the show. “Ramona keeps in touch. Ramona, I’ll be honest, she’s a very good girlfriend. There’s a reason why she has 25 really close girlfriends that she’s accumulated,” Carole told Us in September. “She knows how to create and maintain friendships. So that’s a friendship that I’m sure I’ll see outside the show. That’s about it. I’m not close to any of the other girls.” Carole has been replaced on the show by construction CEO Barbara Kavovit.

Carole released a statement on July 25, 2018 that season ten would be her last. “After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing. I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament,” she said. “I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

As for now, Carole is enjoying her tropical Caribbean vacation. Next to the photo where she made her epic diss against her former show, her original caption was “Another day, another dip in the beautiful blue sea. Staying at the @rockhousehotel. This place is gorgeous. Perfect weekend getaway place. Cliff jumping is the thing. I jumped.” She also included two photos wearing a tiny black bandeau top as well as tiny bikini bottoms. Looking good is always the best revenge.