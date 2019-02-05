Khloe Kardashian’s Cryptic Messages Explained: Why She’s Not Throwing Shade At Tristan With Them

Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram Stories are her ‘creative way to speak’ to Tristan Thompson, but not throw shade, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Don’t worry, we got an insider to translate.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been raising eyebrows with her Instagram Stories as of late. She shared a quote about what a soulmate is and is not on Feb. 3, and she followed up with another quote the next day that read, “I hope everything gets better for all of us.” Luckily, we have a source to decipher all the IG poetry. “Khloe is motivated to live her life on her own terms and she enjoys sharing her thoughts and ideas with the world,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “Posting quotes on Instagram is her own creative way to speak to Tristan [Thompson], her sisters, family and to let the whole world know how she feels at the same time.” Some people have diaries, and Khloe has Instagram Story!

And, yes, there’s still that worrying message about soulmates. Part of it read, “A soulmate isn’t someone who completes you. No, a soulmate is someone who inspires you to complete yourself.” But it wasn’t a diss on Tristan’s ability to inspire! “Khloe’s quote about soulmates was not her throwing any kind of shade at Tristan, not at all,” our insider reveals. “She is actually sharing about what a real soulmate is because that is the kind of relationship she feels she and Tristan are building.”

Even though the parents haven’t been spotted together in two weeks, “Khloe is happy to be in LA right now, she’s very busy with work and she loves True being able to spend so much time with her cousins and family,” our source explains, referring to Khloe and Tristan’s 9-month-old daughter. “It’s what’s best for them now, but she insists that it’s in no way a sign of trouble between her and Tristan though, she says they’re all good.” Tristan is currently based in Cleveland, Ohio for his NBA team, but was spotted leaving a Los Angeles Lakers game in the Staples Center holding hands with Khloe on Jan. 13.

Khloe does hope that the Cleveland Cavaliers player picks up on one hint from all these cryptic messages. The Good American co-founder “also likes posting things on social media sometimes because she wants to send a message to Tristan that she is secure in herself and feeling confident about her life and their relationship,” our source continues. And get this — “She really does believe they are meant to be together.” Yes, even after the cheating scandal that rocked their relationship right before the birth of True in April 2018!

So, the little messages are reminders, not warnings, that Khloe can be fine on her own too. “However, she is also sending a message to Tristan that she is an independent woman OK doing her own thing. She is a strong and a loving, caring mom too,” our source continues. “Khloe wants Tristan and the world to know how she feels about things and loves how immediate and intimate social media can be. She loves using it as a tool to express herself, feelings and emotions. Right now, she wants the world to know that everyone can stop worrying about her and her relationship with Tristan… they are doing just fine.” Phew!