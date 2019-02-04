Heather Martin: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Who’s Never Been Kissed

There are still a number of contestants vying for Colton’s heart, and one of them is Heather Martin. So, who is Heather? Here are 5 key things you need to know!

The Bachelor season 23 is well underway, and we’re starting to get to know the contestants better. Heather Martin, 23, is one of the beautiful contestants to keep your eye on. She’s hoping to win Colton Underwood’s heart, and she is one of the most interesting ladies on the show. Check out these 5 key facts about Heather!

1. Heather has never been kissed — and she’s a virgin. The 23-year-old is still waiting for that special moment and special guy. As we all know, Colton is a virgin, so Heather already has something in common with him. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Heather about her decision to be upfront with Colton and tell him that she’s never been kissed. “It was really nerve-wracking,” Heather told HollywoodLife. “I was pretty terrified. I know there’s a certain stigma attached to being 22 and never having kissed anyone. I wanted to get to know him a little bit and have him see who I was before I dropped this bomb on him. I didn’t want him to see me through a lens of just that.”

2. She met Colton before the season started! Heather and her sister met Colton back in July 2018, months before season 23 started filming. Colton didn’t get announced as the new Bachelor until Sept. 2018. It’s interesting how it all came full circle!

3. While her ABC bio says her job is “Never Been Kissed,” Heather DOES have a job. Heather is an assistant program manager at Aethercomm, an electronic manufacturing company, in Carlsbad, California, according her LinkedIn profile.

4. She gave Hannah some interesting advice. Heather was the one who persuaded Hannah Brown to “warn” Colton about Caelynn Miller-Keyes. For those who have been watching The Bachelor season 23, Caelynn and Hannah know each other from their beauty pageant past, but they don’t get along now. Fans couldn’t figure out if Heather was being sincere or was intentionally stirring the pot between Hannah and Caelynn.

5. She loves a good adventure! Heather loves bungee jumping, skydiving, and river-rafting, according to her ABC bio.