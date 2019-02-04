Cassie Randolph: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Beauty Hoping To Win Colton’s Heart

One of the gorgeous contestants still hoping to win Colton’s heart is Cassie Randolph. Who is this adorable aspiring speech pathologist? Here are 5 key things to know about her!

The Bachelor season 23 is moving right along, and the stakes are getting higher. There are still so many Bachelor season 23 contestants, but Colton Underwood, 27, is narrowing down the ladies to those he can see a real future with. One of those women in the running for Colton’s heart is Cassie Randolph, 23, from Huntington Beach, California. Get up to speed on all things Cassie before the next episode.

1. Jimmy Kimmel predicts Cassie will be the winner! After the first episode of every season, the late night host predicts the winner. For Colton’s season, Jimmy said that the final four women will be Cassie, Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Katie Morton, and Hannah Godwin. He thinks Cassie will be the one who ends up with Colton!

2. She’s currently getting her degree in speech pathology at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Cassie hopes to “one day open up a private practice to work with kids,” according to her ABC bio. She also currently works as an ESL substitute teacher, her LinkedIn says.

3. She’s friends with her fellow Bachelor contestants! Cassie shared a sweet photo with her castmates as Caelynn opened up to Colton about how she was sexually assaulted in college. Despite the competition aspect of The Bachelor, these girls have formed lifelong friendships. “Last September, I met 29 amazing women who quickly went from being complete strangers to lifelong friends,” Cassie wrote. “Being on The Bachelor was the ultimate bonding experience for me. Despite the competitive environment during the show, each one of us supports each other as fellow women. Tonight’s episode is very significant and I hope it creates dialogue and empowers those hurting to know they’re not alone.”

4. Cassie’s sister is an actress who is dating a TV star! Michelle Randolph is currently in a relationship Marvel’s Runaways star Gregg Sulkin. They make one adorable couple! The actor went public with the relationship in Oct. 2018. “Thank you for coming into my life & making it better. I love you,” he captioned a sweet Instagram photo.

5. The Bachelor isn’t Cassie’s first time working in the TV industry! Cassie currently stars in a docuseries called Young Once. Season 2 is set to premiere Feb. 4.