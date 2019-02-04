Tyga: What He Thought About Kylie Jenner’s Man, Travis Scott, Performing At The Super Bowl

Tyga attended Super Bowl 53 in person on Feb. 3, and since he was up close and personal at the big football game, he couldn’t help but bear witness to his ex Kylie Jenner’s man Travis Scott during the Halftime Show.

Tyga, 29, was one of many celebs watching the New England Patriots take on the Los Angeles Rams at the Super Bowl in Atlanta on Feb. 3, and as an in-person attendee, he was also front and center for the Halftime Show that featured his 21-year-old ex Kylie Jenner’s beau, Travis Scott, 26. Although the up close and personal encounter seems like it could have been awkward for the rapper, it turns out he wasn’t bothered by it all.

“Tyga was all about the Rams winning and was mostly focused on that above anything else,” a source close to Tyga EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “He has become very mature when it comes to Kylie and Travis and his past relationships. He has moved on from that relationship just like he has moved on from his relationship with Blac Chyna and we all know they actually have a kid together. So when it came to Travis performing at the Super Bowl, it didn’t bother him because Tyga would like to be on that stage himself one day. Its all love right now, he is happy if Kylie is happy. There is no time to be jealous, he has to live his life and not create drama for himself. He’s good and he accepts that Kylie has moved on as well. Its all good.”

Tyga and Kylie dating rumors began to swirl around late 2014/ early 2015 and their romance lasted until around Apr. 2017. Soon after, Kylie was seen with Travis and the rest is history. Kylie and Travis now have their one-year-old daughter Stormi, and seem to be more in love than ever, so it’s great to know Tyga is happy for Kylie and doing his own thing!