Tom Brady Can’t Wait To Return For Another Football Season & ‘Prove People Wrong’ Once Again At 42

After Tom Brady broke the record of most Super Bowl wins this past Sunday, HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned how long he wants to keep challenging his own PR!

By the time the upcoming NFL season starts in Sept. 2019, Tom Brady will be 42. That’s almost double the average age for players in the league, which was 25.2 in 2017, according to ESPN. With those statistics, the New England Patriots quarterback is an outlier. But he also broke the status quo by becoming the first NFL player to win six Super Bowl games on Feb. 3, so of course, the odds don’t scare him! “He has already been talking to his teammates and family about next year,” a source close to Tom EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. And his goals for this next season are the same as this past one. “He can’t wait to take some time off to enjoy the season and the big win but he can’t wait to get that seventh ring,” our source continues. “He’s all in for next season and knows that the target on his back will only get bigger and bigger but he can’t wait to prove people wrong yet again!”

Right in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Tom announced himself that winning the Super Bowl once again “doesn’t change anything” about his retirement plans to CBS. And those plans don’t have a definitive expiration date! “Tom has no plans of quitting or retiring anytime soon,” our source reveals. “He is convinced that his strict diet and fitness routine enable him to battle daily and stay healthy, strong and capable. Tom still feels motivated, determined, dedicated and excited about playing in the NFL. He loves playing football, does not want to retire and even believes he can with the Super Bowl a seventh time!” After ESPN reposted one of Tom’s quotes about retirement in June 2018, the QB himself hinted at what age he’d like to retire — he commented, “Cuarenta y cinco.” That translates to 45!

That would be three seasons to go — so would Tom make any adjustments? “He will not change anything about his diet because everyone knows the old adage, if it ain’t broke then don’t fix it and he believes in that credo,” our insider continues. “He is standing by all that he does and will continue the same regimen into the next season because it works for him. As for other players wanting to do what he does fitness wise, he will gladly help them if they want to learn more but he is not going to force anything on anyone.”

But for now, the Patriots’ MVP celebrates. “Tom has never been happier after his record-breaking sixth Super Bowl win,” another source close to the quarterback EXCLUSIVELY tells HL. “He is feeling amazing today and hasn’t slept a wink yet. He is really proud of his team and is even more happy for Patriots fans everywhere. Tom can not stop smiling and he feels vindicated after losing in the Super Bowl last season.”