Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Embrace With Huge Smiles While Celebrating SB Win On The Field

New England Patriots' Tom Brady celebrates with his daughter, Vivian, after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3 Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is interviewed by Jim Nantz after defeating the Los Angeles Rams during NFL Super Bowl 53, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3 Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019
EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists (outside the EU), club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 45 images (+15 in extra time). No use to emulate moving images. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications/services.Mandatory Credit: Photo by IPS/REX/Shutterstock (10082175y)New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and his daughter.Los Angeles Rams v New England Patriots, Super Bowl LIII, American Football, Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA - 3 Feb 2019
Gisele Bundchen, wife of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, embraces one of the players after the NFL Super Bowl 53 football game against the Los Angeles Rams, in Atlanta. The Patriots won 13-3 Patriots Rams Super Bowl Football, Atlanta, USA - 03 Feb 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 83 Photos.
After winning his sixth Super Bowl, Tom Brady got to celebrate with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, on the field — and they had the biggest smiles on their faces as they embraced! Check it out here.

Gisele Bundchen is Tom Brady’s biggest cheerleader, so of course, she was on the football field to give her man a hug as soon as possible after his Super Bowl win on Feb. 3. Tom celebrated with his team and coaches first, but as soon as Gisele could get to him, she was in his arms giving him a giant hug. Gisele looked ecstatic as she embraced her man, and he held on tight as cameras snapped photos. Of course, the couple’s adorable kidsVivian and Benjamin, were also there for the celebrations, along with Tom’s son, John, who he shares with ex, Bridget Moynahan.

The celebrating came after Tom and the New England Patriots defeated the Los Angeles Rams 13-3 in Atlanta. Gisele and the kids watched nervously from their suite as both teams’ defensive lines ruled the game, but it was eventually the Pats who pulled away with the win thanks to a touchdown and field goal in the fourth quarter. This game marked the sixth Super Bowl win for Tom, as well as the sixth time in franchise history that the Patriots took home the trophy, as well.

Since Gisele has been in a relationship with Tom since 2006, she’s been present for three of his big Super Bowl wins, as well as three pretty devastating losses. Clearly, these two have perfected the act of winning and losing with dignity over the years!

tom brady gisele bundchen

After the Super Bowl win, Tom once again addressed the possibility of retirement, and reiterated that he has no plans to hang up his cleats just yet. However, now that the season’s over, he’s looking forward to some quality time with his loved ones. “I can’t wait to spend some time with my family, my kids, and my life,” he admitted in a post-game interview. “I couldn’t do it without their support. It’s been a great year.”